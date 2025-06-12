Severe thunderstorm watch in Southern Interior

Rob Gibson

Thunder, wind, hail and rain may be in the forecast.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued a severe thunderstorm watch that covers much of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Shuswap, Arrow Lake, Boundary, Kootenays and Columbia.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the national weather agency said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.



The potential for accompanying lightning brings with it its own risks. In B.C. the majority of wildfires are lightning caused. In 2023 there were 2,293 fires sparked and of those, 1,638 were caused by lightning.