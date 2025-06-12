Severe thunderstorm warnings for Vernon, Arrow Lakes, watches continue elsewhere in Southern Interior

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 2:33 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna.

However, the area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A system rolled through earlier this afternoon, dumping hail over Big White Ski Resort. Some hail pellets were visible on one of the webcams at the resort shortly before 2 p.m.

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the hail lasted about five to 10 minutes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for the North Okanagan and Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake.

Photo: Big White Hail fell at Big White Ski Resort on Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

Environment Canada now issued severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of the Southern Interior.

Watches have been upgraded to warnings in the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, the North Okanagan, including Vernon and the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake region.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Watches remain in effect for other areas of the Southern Interior.

ORIGINAL 10:07 a.m.

Thunder, wind, hail and rain may be in the forecast.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued a severe thunderstorm watch that covers much of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Shuswap, Arrow Lake, Boundary, Kootenays and Columbia.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the national weather agency said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.



The potential for accompanying lightning brings with it its own risks. In B.C. the majority of wildfires are lightning caused. In 2023 there were 2,293 fires sparked and of those, 1,638 were caused by lightning.