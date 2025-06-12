'Road rage game of cat and mouse': Home in highway explained

Photo: Contributed An Alberta company is shedding more light on Wednesday's traffic stopping event.

The company that owns the transport truck that dropped a home in the southbound lane of Highway 97 claims road rage may have been the catalyst to the traffic stopping incident.

D.B.I., an Edmonton, Alta. based trucking company that specializing in the transportation of mobile and modular buildings, took to their social media to shed light on how they saw the events that started at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday unfold.

Company representatives said in an online post that their driver first became aware of potentially dangerous driving conditions when they were passed by a one-tonne flatbed.

"Our pilot reported that a piece of drywall came out of the back of this truck striking a car behind the one-tonne," reads the post.

The company then alleged this led "to a road rage game of cat and mouse" in front of their driver,

Although the driver did his best to maintain distance, the company alleges both vehicles ended up in his lane and came to a complete stop.

"While trying to avoid hitting these vehicles on the highway, our driver took evasive action and performed a hard brake application," the company said.

"The force of the braking application caused the brackets on the underside of the modular to fail, therefore allowing the dolly to slide out from the back of the load and ending up where he did. The other vehicles involved left the scene."

The company said in its social media post that it stands behind the actions taken by our driver to ensure nobody was injured.

"We apologize for the significant travel delays encountered in the area today," the company said.

"We were able to move the modular off the highway and all work was completed under the direction of Worksafe BC."

None of these allegations have been proven and witnesses are asked to contact local police. RCMP were not immediately available for comment.