Centenarian soars over Kelowna, parasailing to celebrate turning 101

Cindy White

Okanagan Parasail gets a lot of return customers, but this was a first.

A man who soared over the Kelowna waterfront last year to mark his 100th birthday was back on Wednesday to do it all over again, at the age of 101.

Arpad Szentpronai said that it’s something that adds interest to his life after 101 years.

“Well, typically he’s been a very conservative kind of guy, but maybe as he gets older he feels he needs to try and do more things. You know, get it off the bucket list,” said his daughter, Sue Tarrant.

Szentpronai also went parasailing in Mexico when he turned 80 and again for his 90th birthday before lifting off with Okanagan Parasail for the first time in 2024. He has also travelled to every continent except Antarctica over the past century.

“I was in Siberia and I travelled two times around Africa and Asia, the East Orient countries,” said Szentpronai. “I can say I travelled all over the world. So, I am happy.”

Tarrant drove her father up to the Okanagan on Wednesday to help him quench his latest thirst for adventure.

“Sue got in contact with us and she said, he wants to come back for his 101st birthday,” explained Okanagan Parasail co-owner Krystal Wittmer.

“He is a very keen parasailer and we were happy to oblige.”

It takes a bit more time and care to ensure a safe and enjoyable flight for someone like Arpad.

“But, we’ve done plenty of people in their 90s,” said Robert Wittmer. “Arpad’s definitely the oldest at 100 and 101 but it just takes a little more care and patience on our behalf."

“Parasailing is for anyone from ages four to 101.”