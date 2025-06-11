Students help stop fire during Postill shooting range cleanup

Photo: Contributed An abandoned campfire found smouldering at the Postill shooting range was quickly extinguished by students

A group of high school students helped stop a fire from spreading while cleaning up the Postill shooting range on Wednesday.

Kane Blake, founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF), shared a photo and post in the OFTF Facebook group Wednesday afternoon, thanking the Rutland Senior Secondary (RSS) Forestry Class for their help.

"Huge thank you to the RSS Forestry Class for cleaning up the Postill shooting range today," Blake wrote.

During the cleanup, the group found an abandoned fire that had started to spread underground into the roots of cedar trees.

"The light wind was just enough to keep the embers extremely hot."

Blake said the fire could have gotten worse, but a few students noticed it in time.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of a couple students who alerted us to it," he said.