Report says Montana's Brier injected $15.2M into Kelowna economy

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The Montana’s Brier was a boon to the Kelowna economy during a time of year when tourism is generally soft.

According to a report prepared by the city’s sports and event services division, the Brier, held over 10 days at the beginning of March, generated a direct local economic impact of $15.2 million. With an indirect or induced impact of $7.5 million, the city says the overall impact was more than $22.7 million.

In addition, 121 direct jobs were supported, while city tax coffers swelled by $95,827.

In his report, event development manager Chris Babcock says more than 4,300 articles with the keywords Kelowna, Brier and tourism ran prior to, during and after the event reaching more than 2.3 billion people with an estimated dollar value of $21.25 million.

“The 2025 Montana’s Brier generated substantial online attention and strong engagement across all social media platforms,” says Babcock.

“Comment and interactions reflected a positive perception of Kelowna, not only as an attractive destination, but also as a leading host city for major events.”

The Kelowna Curling Club which served as the host volunteer organization, will receive 1.5 per cent of net ticket sales from the event as well as a portion of 50/50 sales as an event legacy contribution.

That amount will be determined in September following a post-event audit. The legacy fund will go toward the advancement of curling in Kelowna through the creation of programs that will address junior, senior and coaching development.

The city contributed $264,000 toward the $750,000 hosting fee while getting contributions from Tourism Kelowna and the province.

The Brier was the first of three major events the city is hosting over a 15 month period.

The Canadian Country Music Awards will be held in Kelowna in September and the Memorial Cup is scheduled for the end of May next year.