Tactical police swarm downtown Kelowna condo

Photo: Contributed Police presence outside Discovery Bay condo on Sunset Drive Wednesday morning

The Kelowna RCMP along with tactical officers and a dog unit swarmed a downtown condo building Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, police arrived at 1088 Sunset Drive—the Discovery Bay condo building—just before 9 a.m.

The witness tells Castanet they heard a loud bang.

"Upon looking out the balcony, I could see men in what looks like military uniform, holding guns and placing a man in handcuffs. Police dogs were barking and there momentarily was a scream," the witness said.

Castanet reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information, but limited details were shared.

"The Emergency Response Team was on scene in regards to an investigation. No risk to public safety and no further information will be provided," said Cpl. Allison Konsmo with the media relations unit.