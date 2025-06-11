New tennis dome at Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna will be a first of its kind in B.C.

Cindy White

Right now, it’s just an open field but by next year tennis players will be serving and rallying under an all-season dome at Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tennis Clubs of Canada to bring this state-of-the-art facility to Mission Recreation Park,” said Mayor Tom Dyas as he announced the project ot a crowd of dignitaries and members of the local tennis community before a soil-turning ceremony.

The five-court Kelowna facility is the first in British Columbia under the Tennis Canada Year Round Community Tennis Courts Program presented by Rogers. The program started in 2021 with the objective of building 160 year-round courts at 30 facilities across the country.

“BC actually ranks number one in tennis participation growth right across the country,” said Tennis Canada senior director of facilities development Anita Comella.

“So, we know the more facilities we can get in BC, the more growth we’re going to see and the more opportunities we can give to those participants to actually grow through the tennis pathway and truly be your next generation. And I’m convinced you’ll see some international tennis players from BC in a few short years,” said Comella.

Tennis Clubs of Canada currently operates indoor facilities in seven Ontario communities and one in Quebec.

CEO Adam Seigal calls the Kelowna announcement a “real watershed moment” for the business.

“We were convinced and committed and dedicated to ensure that we would bring tennis across the country and really incredibly, we went as far as we could go and we came to BC. But more specific to BC, Kelowna was always our first choice,” said Seigal.

The city is making a land contribution valued at $1 million. Tennis Canada and Rogers are contributing $200,000 to the total project cost of approximately $2 million.