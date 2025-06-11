Bear roaming Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood

A bear is active this afternoon in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood.

The black bear was spotted crossing Highway 33 between Springfield and Toovey roads at roughly 2:45 p.m.

Roughly an hour later, it was seen running through a back yard on Loeseth Drive, as seen in a video sent to Castanet.

The black bear has a yellow tag on its ear, indicating it has already been relocated by conservation officers at least once.

Residents of Black Mountain are advised to secure their garbage.

It is an offense under the BC Wildlife Act to feed bears, intentionally attract bears, or negligently store attractants that may attract bears. The fine is $230 for first-time offenders.

The public should contact the BCCOS RAPP (Report All Poachers Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277 with wildlife conflicts.