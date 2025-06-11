Developer formally submits plans to redevelop portion of Kelowna Springs golf course

Photo: Denciti Development Corp. Penno Road redevelopment plan.

The long awaited plan to redevelop a portion of the Kelowna Springs golf course property has now been submitted to Kelowna’s planning department.

Dencici Development Corp., who purchased the 106.4 acre property three years ago for a price north of $30 million, have formally presented both Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment and rezoning applications for approximately 55 acres of the property.

The application also seeks to subdivide the property with the eastern 51 acres remaining a nine-hole golf course and maintaining its private recreation OCP designation with the remaining parcel the subject of the OCP and rezoning application.

Denciti is requesting the OCP land use designation for the western 55 acres revert to industrial.

The proposal outlined by Denciti is identical to one the company unveiled back in April.

It calls for the golf course, clubhouse, parking lot and maintenance yard to remain intact with an industrial park on the back side of the property bordering existing properties along Penno, Norris and Edwards roads.

“Open space and trail networks have been designed in conjunction with the existing golf water feature to improve and enhance the areas available for water management, wildlife habitat and public access, the application states.

“In addition to being located next to a nine-hole golf course, this master plan creates a campus feel that will attract businesses to establish and grow their operations in Kelowna.

“The location, recreation and setting make the development an attractive employment area to recruit and retain a talented workforce.”

Denciti says it has “carefully considered community feedback,” and incorporated public suggestions into the plan while addressing concerns from neighbours and Kelowna residents.

Subject to rezoning, the application states Kelowna Springs will remain in operation as a nine-hole golf course on a long-term lease.

There are also plans to include a pickleball dome as part of the industrial park development.

The property has been the subject of much debate since the sale was announced.

The property’s designation was changed from private recreation to industrial in the 2040 OCP, however, after public feedback, council eventually reverted the property back to private recreation.

The city even made attempts to buy the property back from Denciti to no avail.

The application will now be circulated around various departments at city hall before being forwarded to council for debate.