Handful of DHL employees in Kelowna impacted by national lock out

Photo: Contributed Photo of Kelowna DHL employees on the picket line at 1771 Baron Rd.

DHL employees in Kelowna, like those across the country, have been locked out by the company.

They are among 2,100 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse workers across the country who say they have been without a contract for a year.

There are only a handful of employees who work at the DHL facility on Baron Road, but they deliver between 4,000 and 8,000 packages a day.

"There's five of us. What DHL has done is they've gone in and got Dragonfly to deliver our parcels for us," said one employee.

The workers are seeking better conditions and higher wages while the company asked them to make concessions. The workers are now on strike in response to the lock out issued by DHL.

“We will not stand by while DHL locks out our members across the country and threatens to use scabs in an attempt to pressure our members to take concessions. Our members deserve respect and a fair contract,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne.

The company filed its intention to lock out workers on June 4 – four days before the deadline to reach an agreement. Unifor DHL members voted 97% for strike action if necessary last month.

The work stoppage, which affects package delivery across the country, comes as Canada Post remains at loggerheads with 55,000 workers, whose union last month imposed an overtime ban that scales back parcel services.

with files from The Canadian Press