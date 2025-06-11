Kelowna Mounties hit the streets looking for poor driving

Photo: RCMP Police conducted a blitz in Kelowna last week.

Kelowna Mounties were out in force last week and found dozens of drivers flouting the rules of the road.

Enforcement of school zones, speed checks as well as catching distracted driving was the focus of the June 4 blitz that resulted in more than 70 violation tickets doled out.

"This included, a ticket for a driver travelling 69 km/per hour in a school zone and another driver in the same school zone being issued a three-day roadside drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment due to alcohol consumption," RCMP said in a media release.

Among the tickets doled out, were 21 for distracted driving using a cell phone, 22 for speeding, and 11 for speeding in a school zone.

“With the warmer weather now upon us, the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit is continuing its efforts to target speeders, distracted drivers using cell phones, all with the goal of making our roads safer for everyone in the community.” Sgt Kyle Ushock said in a media release.

Traffic police will continue doing their jobs throughout the season, they said.