'The system needs a reset': Change in health care called for in wake of KGH pediatric unit shutdown

Weeks into Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit shutdown, a call for systemic change is growing.

“It’s clear the system needs a reset. The key question is whether that can happen under the current leadership,” MLA Gavin Dew said on Wednesday.

Since May 26, when the hospital’s pediatric doctor shortage led to an estimated six-week unit shutdown, Dew started to hear from nurses, doctors and patients who told him that the current way of business is untenable.

He has a meeting with Interior Health Thursday that he will use to determine whether that’s truly the case and what he thinks needs to be done to improve conditions.

“I’m looking to see an understanding from leadership that there is a loss of confidence and a loss of trust with frontline workers,” Dew said.

“It seems as if there is a belief on the part of leaders in the healthcare system that they can turn the system around without the people who work in it, or that they can turn the system around by replacing the people who work in it with new people.”

This, he said, doesn’t work. In numerous letters to and interviews with media outlets, Kelowna’s medical professionals have indicated that they feel similarly to what Dew has assessed.

Pediatricians themselves have spoken out about how seven doctors among their ranks left the hospital in 2023 due to their concerns about working conditions falling on deaf years. There are currently 20 pediatricians who work in Kelowna, only seven of which offer services in KGH after this mass exodus. There are funds in place for 12 positions.

“We are burning people out, and we are losing them from the system here in Interior Health and elsewhere,” Dew said.

“From the perspective of the frontline workers I've talked to, they feel as if not a lot of effort or not a lot of success, is going into retention, but there's a lot of talk about recruitment. So it feels as if it's about recruiting fresh meat for the meat grinder instead of actually fixing the system.”

Recruitment has gained the lions share of attention on Interior Health’s current woes, though the system itself is under greater scrutiny these days.

On Monday, the province announced it was expanding an ongoing health authority review to include regional health authorities as it focuses on "minimizing unnecessary administrative spending and ensuring resources support front-line patient care."

The reviews will aim to find efficiencies and cost savings by examining and considering changes in consolidating administrative and corporate functions through a shared-services model; optimizing existing shared services, such as procurement and IT services; reducing duplicative processes identified through the review; and improving and streamlining governance structures.

“While findings from the review will shape recommendations and changes throughout the health system, the regional health authority model is essential to health-care delivery that is connected and responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities and the populations receiving services,” the ministry said in a media release.

“Collapsing or merging the regional health authorities is not under consideration as part of the review.”

The province said health authority review aims to further lower B.C.'s corporate services expense ratio, because every 0.1 per cent reduction in administrative costs represents approximately $35 million more funding available for front-line patient care.

What the review uncovers may not have any impact on Interior Health or the hospitals within its boundaries, but Dew has concerns that all of the information out of the ministry of health is less than forthright.

“What I would say is that my impression of both the KGH situation and the review is that this is as much about crisis communications as it is about substantive change,” Dew said.

“I see a crisis of confidence and a crisis of culture in Interior Health right now.

“From everyone that I've spoken with, there is a loss of confidence in leadership. So it's clear that there need to be some pretty dramatic steps taken to rebuild that confidence before any reset can reasonably be expected to succeed.”

A Kelowna malpractice lawyer has a similarly dim view of the current system based on the files she’s seen and would also like to see greater change.

In an open letter, malpractice lawyer Keri Grenier, said her clients and people in general deserve a better health system.

Heeding the call from pediatricians to write to their MLAs and community leaders for change, Grenier asked the province to create a task force that includes members who have no conflict of interest, members from UBC medical and nursing schools, members who give government and health authorities advice, not based on what will get you the vote in the next election, but who care about one thing: cost effective ways to improve health care in this province.

“I know that there are numerous patients, families, and medical and legal professionals, including myself, that would be happy to participate with the hope that we could make a difference to health care in BC,” Grenier said.

“We need a government that values human life more than the vote. The system is broken. It will not repair itself and temporary fixes and budget cutting is not a long term solution. When the failure of the health care system has not had a personal impact, it is easy to ignore, but at the rate we’re going, I suspect it won’t be long before everyone knows someone who has been harmed."