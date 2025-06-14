RDCO asking Central Okanagan residents to help silence the buzz this summer

Photo: RDCO The RDCO is asking motorists and cyclists to please give field staff extra space while they work along curbs and bike lanes.

Summer is here and that means mosquitoes are back.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is doing its part to make sure the pesky insects don't take over your summer.

“Our goal is to control developing mosquito populations at their source, which will suppress their numbers and reduce the potential for adult mosquito nuisance and disease transmission, such as West Nile virus," says Curtis Fediuk, senior biologist of Duka Environmental Services Ltd.

The RDCO is tackling known development sites and roadside catch basins, but they are asking residents to do their part by removing standing water from their homes.

"The public is encouraged to participate in program success by managing water sources around their properties and supporting natural mosquito predators like birds, bats and dragonflies,” Fediuk says.

Standing water is the number one source of mosquito development. Even a few millimetres of water are enough for larvae to thrive.

Rain barrels should be covered with mesh to keep mosquitoes out, and birdbaths, pet bowls and wading pools should be emptied or refreshed at least twice a week.

The best way to protect yourself from bites is to use approved repellents, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and avoid heavily treed or bushy areas at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

The RDCO has hired Duka Environmental Ltd. to monitor more than 300 known breeding sites throughout the region and apply a biological larvicide called Bti to get rid of the larvae.

The larvicide targets mosquito larvae but is non-toxic to people, pets, other aquatic insects, fish and other wildlife.

From June 16 to 20, weather permitting, Duka crews will treat more than 12,000 catch basins in Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Westbank First Nation, a portion of West Kelowna Estates and the Sunset Ranch area.

Peopl may see the crews out in high-visibility vests riding scooters and e-bikes to drop water-soluble pouches of larvicide into the basins to control developing mosquito larvae. A second round of treatment is planned for mid-July.

The RDCO is asking motorists and cyclists to please give field staff extra space while they work along curbs and bike lanes.

Anyone concerned about mosquitoes in their area inside the RDCO can report online, or call Duka Environmental at 1-800-681-3472.