Swarm of bees removed from tree at Gyro Beach in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Beachgoers at Gyro Beach got an unexpected surprise this week when thousands of honeybees were spotted swarming a cottonwood tree along the boardwalk.

Brad Ingram, a beekeeper and owner of Okanagan Beekeeping Supplies, estimated the tree was home to thousands of honeybees engaged in a natural reproductive process.

Ingram says honeybees form colonies through the swarming process, where a group of bees leaves their existing hive to establish a new one. This occurs when the hive becomes overcrowded.

Over winter, colonies shrink to around 10,000 to 15,000 bees, when spring hits the number rapidly expands with colonies reaching up to 75,000.

The large number of bees prompted safety concerns, as Gyro Beach is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

On Wednesday, a coordinated effort between a beekeeper and an arborist resulted in the successful removal and relocation of the swarm, including the queen bee.

"I got a call this morning about a honey bee infestation in a cottonwood tree," said August Beetlestone of Beetlestone Tree Services, who assisted in the operation.

"They are trying to extract the queen so they are smoking the [hive] out and apparently once the queen goes into that cardboard box the whole hive will follow."

By noon, the queen and the majority of the bees had been carefully relocated.

Despite the initial concern, Ingram noted that swarming bees typically pose little danger to people.

"You're not super likely to get stung by a swarm," he said. "When they swarm and they leave the hive they actually eat so much that they can't bend around and sting you. It would be like doing sit-ups after turkey dinner."

Members of the public who encounter a swarm are encouraged to contact the North Okanagan Beekeeping Association, who can safely collect and relocate the bees.