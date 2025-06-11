McKinley Wine Village would be home to 15 to 20 tasting suites

Photo: GGroup Developments An architectural rendering of McKinley Wine Village

A wine village is being proposed for the McKinley Beach neighbourhood in north Kelowna.

GGroup Developments has submitted a text amendments application to the City of Kelowna to create the McKinley Wine Village, which would be located at 3640 Hilltown Dr.

Renderings show several buildings scattered over bluffs that would be home to individual wine makers but be part of the bigger wine village community.

“McKinley’s wine village is proposed to include 15 to 20 tasting suites, each representing a local vintner, sensitively situated among the bluffs that reside to the immediate south of the Azhadi Winery at McKinley Beach,” GGroup Developments co-founder and president Andrew Gaucher wrote in the application.

“All the vintners are required by BC Liquor board regulations to produce a minimum of 4500 litres (500 cases of wine) at this location and premises. We will create several quaint, naturalized picnic areas for residents and tourists alike to enjoy the Okanagan forests, lake views, and wines.”

Gaucher said McKinley Wine Village would promote agriculture as an industry, respect ALR boundaries and support wine tourism growth.

“The McKinley Wine Village is intended to provide public open spaces for congregation, a neighbourhood meeting place, enjoyment of the Okanagan Lake views and the savouring of locally produced wines,” Gaucher wrote.

McKinley Wine Village would cover 12 acres overall. Gaucher said it recently became a possibility due to recent BC Liquor Board changes, and its plans drew inspiration from District Wine Village in Oliver and the Harvest wine village in Woodinville, Wash.

The text amendments application will circulate in the city planning department before ultimately going before council for review.