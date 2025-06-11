Neighbours still unhappy with Kelowna supportive housing site

Photo: BC Housing Stephen Village is a housing first supportive housing project that supports individuals with diverse needs, including homelessness, mental health concerns, and substance misuse.

Residents who live near supportive housing development Stephen Village have organized another meeting to discuss what they describe as years of safety issues directly related to the facility.

"We're getting everybody together. There's been zero headway, to be honest," Tyler Zeeman, a neighbour to the 2025 Agassiz Road facility, said.

"The city just put a camera up last year, and that's kind of all they've decided to do with it. There's, you know, fights, drug dealing. It's a never ending situation here. The community is pretty fed up."

Zeeman started a petition last year calling for changes to the facility, he also released a video showing some of the things he says are commonplace in the neighbourhood.

"I'm going to be asking the city to send a letter to BC Housing and the province, asking for the drugs to come out of that facility," Zeeman said.

Letters have been sent to the mayor and council and Zeeman says he has invited Kristina Loewen

MLA for Kelowna Centre and Patricia Bacon, CEO of the John Howard Society.

"I've invited everybody you can think of," he said.

Zeeman said he and other neighbourhood residents are fed up with the situation and want the city to step up and do something.

"We have videos of their residents dealing drugs ... people walking in front of the building, yelling, 'Daniel, Daniel,' and he comes down and he deals drugs, they've done nothing," Zeeman said.

The meeting is set for June 19 at the Perc's Place coffee shop at Orchard Plaza, 1876 Cooper Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Zeeman hopes the residents' pleas won't fall on deaf ears this time around and that BC Housing and the John Howard Society will address their safety concerns.

