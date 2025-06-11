City of Kelowna hosts FireSmart and Water Smart event at Bylands Garden Centre

Photo: Water Smart Kelowna An expample of a Water Smart landscaping.

Are you thinking of removing highly flammable cedar hedges around your home and looking for alternatives?

The City of Kelowna will host a FireSmart and Water Smart event at the Kelowna Byland Garden Centre.

The free event will help residents learn how to better protect their homes from fires, keep the community safer and beautify their gardens at the same time.

Experts on hand will include a Kelowna Fire Department wildfire mitigation specialist, a local FireSmart representative, who can share tips on fire mitigation landscaping, a Water Smart advisor with ideas for plants suitable for the Okanagan climate and Bylands' staff who can assist in creating a beautiful, more resilient garden.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at 1629 KLO Road in Kelowna.

For more information on landscaping that is both FireSmart and Water Smart visit kelowna.ca/firesmart and kelowna.ca/watersmart