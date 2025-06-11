Annual Father’s Day car show set to take over City Park on Sunday

Photo: Child and Youth Advocacy Centre This vehicle is the raffle prize for the CSN Collision Father's Day Car Show in support of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

The City of Kelowna is reminding the public to expect parking restrictions and some lane restrictions during this weekend’s CSN Collision Father’s Day Car Show at City Park on Sunday.

Lane and parking restrictions will be in effect along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic control personnel will be on-site while car show participants make their way into the park with their vehicles.

The City Park parking lot will be off-limits for anyone except car show participants starting at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicle and event load-out from the park will begin at 2 p.m. and end at approximately 5 p.m. Parking in the main lot will re-open to the public once load-out is complete. Accessible parking will still be available in the City Park parking lot.

Visitors are also advised that vehicles and vendors will be spread out on the grass areas near the parking lot and children’s playground.

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core but expect a lot of cars, trucks and pedestrian activity while the event is underway.

Thousands of people gather for the event every year. For 2025, the raffle prize is a 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 SUV, donated by Lift Auto Group. All proceeds will be donated to the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna. Last year, the raffle raised $60,000.

“Only one person is going to win a car, but every ticket is going to make a difference,” said Ginny Becker, executive director of the CYAC.

“The raffle does more than raise funds; it opens the door to meaningful connections to our work supporting children on the road to healing.”

The CSN Collision Father's Day Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If you are looking for a parking space downtown on Sunday, check availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.