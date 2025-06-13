Woman accused in 2022 killing makes trial change

Photo: Contributed Ka-Mikosit Mae Favelle on Tuesday entered a re-election from trial by judge, a BC Prosecution Service representative said.

A West Kelowna woman charged in a 2022 death was set to face a jury later this year, but has now opted to be tried by judge alone.

The trial is now to commence on July 14 in Kelowna.

Favelle was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death in September 2023, relating to an Aug. 19, 2022 crash on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive.

The crash left a silver vehicle upside down in a ditch and resulted in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

The incident appeared to be a simple motor vehicle collision until a family member of Briand-Lawrence announced on social media a few days later that a criminal investigation was ongoing.

The criminal investigation into the death took more than a year, and police said the file was “complex.”