Oversized load on Highway 97 causes traffic slowdown

Photo: Charles Rosenow Traffic has slowed to a trickle on Highway 97, near Duck Lake.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is at a near standstill this morning as commuters try and navigate past a house that's been left in their path.

Multiple commuters have reported that traffic is crawling along the stretch of highway near Duck Lake.

The reason is a truck that appears to have been hauling a mobile home has stopped in the southbound lane.

DriveBC said that the house has fallen off the truck.

