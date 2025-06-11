261996
265283
Kelowna News  

Oversized load on Highway 97 causes traffic slowdown

Highway 97 traffic slowed

- | Story: 555604

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is at a near standstill this morning as commuters try and navigate past a house that's been left in their path.

Multiple commuters have reported that traffic is crawling along the stretch of highway near Duck Lake.

The reason is a truck that appears to have been hauling a mobile home has stopped in the southbound lane.

DriveBC said that the house has fallen off the truck.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (4)


More Kelowna News

262998