Highway 33 east of Kelowna down to single-lane alternating traffic after grass fire

Photo: Castanet Firefighters extinguished a grass fire along Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: 9:03 p.m.

A small grass fire that started along Highway 33 east of Kelowna appears to have been extinguished.

The fire was located adjacent to the highway near Pyman Road, east of the Walker Hill break check.

Vehicles were being guided by a pilot car past the incident. DriveBC has reported a stretch of the highway was down to single-lane alternating traffic due to the fire.

ORIGINAL: 8:49 p.m.

Highway 33 east of Kelowna is down to single-lane alternating traffic on Tuesday evening due to a fire, according to DriveBC.

The incident is impacting a stretch of highway between Goudie Road and Loseth Drive, near Walker Hill.

Passersby have reported seeing a grass fire near the highway. Firefighters are on scene.

Castanet News has reached out to Joe Rich Fire Rescue and RCMP for more information.

This story will be updated if more information is available.