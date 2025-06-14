Okanagan farmers get demo of new agricultural drone

Rob Gibson

Farmers in Oyama got a glimpse of the the potential future of at the future of farming.

Landrone is a new Kelowna startup providing farmers and orchardists with cutting-edge drone technology for precision spraying and other applications that help farmers optimize yields and reduce costs.

"We've been doing demos up from Prichard to Salmon Arm all the way down to Keremeos, from cherry farms to potato farms to multi-use farms. It is an alternative to a helicopter, a heck of a lot cheaper," says Eric Landon, owner of Landrone.

Landrone is a DJI Agriculture dealer, selling multiple drones for different applications.

"It's environmentally friendly, using electric power instead of diesel powered equipment, and cost wise, it's very efficient as to where it puts the spray and more manageable. So from chemical use, you can use less chemical and get the same effects with this type of an application," says Thomas Landon, president of Landrone.

Farmers got to see a DJI Agras T50 spray water over rows of nectarine trees in a very precise pattern. The water can be turned on and off and swapped out with pesticides or seeds.

"We've gone from a horse dragging something to a trailer, dragging something. I think the future is with this drone technology," says Thomas.

Landrone is selling the DJI Agras T50 for around $30,000. They are just selling the units and anyone who purchases a drone will be responsible for learning how to operate them on their own.

"We're here to help people get through the training. We have a company that is in the drone education business. They've been at it for 10 years, and so we direct them there," says Thomas.

"Farmers are pretty technical and the more farmers I meet, the more impressed I am with them. They're solving problems, and every year it's a different problem that they're solving."

Some of the farmers watching the demo were impressed by the technology.

"I think we're in the early adopter stages right now, but it's very impressive technology, good coverage. The refill and recharge rate seems very fast. I was pretty impressed with the coverage. 40 acres in an hour seems pretty impressive," says Roger Wong owner of Intrigue Wines.

Al Gatzke, owner of Gatzke Orchards, says drone technology could be a good option for farmers, especially those who are located right beside urban residences.

"One of our customers stopped by yesterday with a complaint about his neighbour spraying at 2 a.m. and I just thought if this thing went by at 2 a.m. they wouldn't wake up, compared to 100 horsepower diesel engine rattling away," Gatzke says.

The Gatzke farm has been around for generations and he's seen plenty of innovations as farming evolves.

"I think we're heading in the direction of a brighter, more compatible, efficient, environmentally sensitive form of agriculture," Gatzke says.