New Gurdwara proposed for Kelowna clears hurdle

Photo: Contributed Overcrowding at Davie Road Gurdwara

The Kelowna Sikh community has moved one step closer to establishing a new Gurdwara on Benvoulin Road.

City council Monday approved Official Community Plan (OCP) and rezoning amendments for the controversial property on Benvoulin Road.

Coun. Luke Stack was one of two dissenting votes on the OCP amendment, as he was when the item first came before council two years ago.

“Going back to the original public hearing, I did not support this project taking farmland to be turned into a Gurdwara, a church of any other use to be frank,” said Stack.

“On the OCP amendment, I am opposed because I believe it is not good for farmland to allow this to happen.”

In supporting the OCP change, Coun. Gord Lovegrove suggested the land in question is not in the ALR and, in looking at what is best for the community, says the OCP change adds value back to the community.

In response, Stack stated that having agricultural land which is not being actively used for agriculture is not a reason it should be developed.

Council voted 6-2 to change the land designation with Coun. Ron Cannan joining Stack in opposition.

With the land use changed, Stack did throw his support behind the rezoning.

The Sikh community has been looking for a new Gurdwara, saying it has outgrown its place of worship on Davie Road.

Several issues with neighbours, including traffic flow around the new property, have been ironed out according to council.

A development permit application is expected to come before council at a future date.