Late Monday fire near Kelowna airport likely sparked by a piece of farm equipment

Photo: Cindy White Several fire trucks responded to a grass fire north of Kelowna International Airport on Monday.

The Kelowna Fire Department says a grass five north of the airport late on Monday afternoon was likely caused by a piece of farm equipment working in the area.

Photos shared with Castanet showed agricultural workers battling the flames by hand and using farm machinery after flames swept through a field at 6741 Old Vernon Road.

Photo: Contributed A man fights a grass fire at Eldorado Ranch along Old Vernon Road on Monday.

KFD deployed five engines to the scene, one bush truck, one command truck and a safety truck. The Ellison Fire Department also responded with a water tender.

In total, 26 personnel worked to contain the fire which was reported as approximately 100 metres by 100 metres in size by the first arriving engine.

“The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of our arrival,” said captain Mike Brownlee, but crews spent several hours dousing hot spots and building guards around the fire’s perimeter.

“There were no injuries of fire personnel or the public. The cause of the fire was likely a piece of farm equipment working in the area,” said Brownlee.

On June 5, a brush fire broke out, also north of Kelowna International Airport. It destroyed a vehicle, damaged a home and spread to nearby trees before it was knocked down.