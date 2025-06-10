Paramedics cycling Thompson-Okanagan to raise money for national monument

Rob Gibson

A group of cyclists from across Canada rolled through Kelowna Tuesday morning on a four-day ride from Osoyoos to Kamloops.

The riders are taking part in the annual Tour Paramedic Ride of British Columbia to raise money for a national monument in Ottawa for paramedics who have died in the line of duty.

The ride happens across the country and at different times of the year. This year, four riders including Mike Janczysyn from Windsor, N.S., wanted to come to B.C. to see what this part of the country is all about.

"It's been hot, a little bit hotter than the Nova Scotian weather leading up to this, but beautiful," Janczysyn said. "But we have a good crew here keeping track of us, making sure that we're hydrated. So we're super appreciative of that."



The challenge is about more than physical endurance—it’s a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of B.C. while supporting a cause.

"We're sitting just under the $10,000 mark, so we're hoping to keep that kind of rolling in over the next few days," said ride organizer Lindsay Kellosalmi.

"Nationally, we have raised about $500,000 over the years through the rides. This ride takes place from coast to coast across Canada, and we're sending the funds to the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation who is heading up the project to ensure this monument gets created."

"By riding, we also pay tribute to those who suffer in silence, shedding light on the often unseen challenges many paramedics face."

The ride wraps up June 12 with with final leg being a 75-kilometre ride from Sorrento to Kamloops for the closing ceremonies. On Tuesday, the riders were travelling from West Kelowna to Vernon.

For more information on the ride or to donate click here.