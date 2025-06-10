Months-long road closures to start in Kelowna's Mission

Photo: Contributed Road closure beginning on June 17th on Frost Road

Driver's in Kelowna's Mission neighbourhood should prepare for a series of temporary road closures this summer as work begins on the Frost Road extension and Chute Lake Road roundabout project.

The extension is a $6 million upgrade aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.

Starting Tuesday, June 17, Frost Road will be closed from Threadgold Court to Killdeer Road until mid-August.

A second closure will begin June 30, shutting down the Frost Road and Killdeer Road intersection for approximately three weeks.

During this time, a detour will be available via Chute Lake Road, Barnaby Road, and South Ridge Drive. Local access will be maintained for area residents only.

Also beginning June 17, Chute Lake Crescent will be closed from Chute Lake Road to Okaview Road, with that closure expected to last until mid-September. A detour will be in place via Lark Street and Chute Lake Road.

Further closures on Chute Lake Road are expected later this summer and into the fall.

The City of Kelowna is asking drivers and pedestrians to follow all posted signage and directions from construction crews to ensure safety during the work.