Century-old temperature records toppled in B.C. Southern Interior

Photo: Kathy Michaels Hot sunny days have toppled weather records.

B.C.'s ongoing heat wave melted a dozen temperature records Monday, several of which were more than 100 years old.

Princeton saw the oldest daily record fall when the mercury reached 34 C on Monday, June 9. Before that the daily high temperature was 33.9 C and the record was set in 1903.

Castlegar, Cranbrook and Creston saw records set in 1918 broken when the heat was measured at 36.4 C, 34.4 C and 34.8 C, respectively.

Several more records were broken in the Okanagan, and they all date back to 1969.

Kelowna saw the heat come in at 33.9 C Monday, breaking a record of 32.8 C; Summerland set a record when the heat reached 35.3, breaking a previous record of 34.4 C; Osoyoos wasf 37.5 C, breaking a record of 35 C; Penticton broke record of 34.5 C; and in Vernon the temperature reached 33.4 C, breaking a record of 32.2 C.

The remaining records broken Monday were set in 2015.

In Nelson the mercury reached 35.3 C, breaking a record in 33.2 C; in Trail the temperature reached 36.6 C, breaking a record of 33.2 C; and in Sparwood mercury reached 31.4 C, breaking a record of 29.3 C.

The heat wave is expected to continue on through the week in B.C.'s southwestern interior of and the western parts of the Kootenay District.

"A ridge of high pressure continues to bring high temperatures to the region," Environment Canada said in a weather warning.

"Daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-30's and overnight lows overnight lows in the mid teens are expected."

The national weather agency said a gradual cooling trend will come later in the week.