Young stroke survivor aims for record with Okanagan Lake swim this weekend

Photo: robyncoleman.com Robyn Coleman intends to swim Okanagan Lake starting Sunday in Vernon.

A young woman from Alberta has set her sights on a Guinness World Record and she’ll make the attempt in the Okanagan this weekend.

Robyn Coleman will be attempting a 106-kilometre continuous swim of Okanagan Lake, from Vernon to Penticton. She hopes to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to swim the length of Okanagan Lake (female).

The 19-year-old’s swim is also a fundraiser for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Coleman is a pediatric stroke survivor and set a goal of raising $100 per kilometre of her swim. She has already surpassed that mark and is aiming for more.

“As a pediatric stroke survivor, The Heart & Stroke Foundation is a cause that is close to my heart (no pun intended!),” writes Coleman on her fundraising page.

“But, there is a gap in support and diagnosis of stroke in children, particularly in rural areas without easy access to imaging equipment like CT Scans and MRIs. Despite being misdiagnosed, I was lucky to have experienced a mild event. But improvements are needed!”

The young woman from Wainwright, Alberta has been a competitive swimmer since childhood. Her journey took a dark turn in 2018 when she suffered a stroke while reading a book in her school classroom.

After a long road to a proper diagnosis and recovery, her love of swimming and drive to advance treatment has led Coleman to attempt her historic swim of Okanagan Lake.

She is scheduled to set out from Vernon on Sunday afternoon, and if all goes well, will arrive in Penticton late on Tuesday. People can follow her progress here and donate to her fundraiser here.

In 2023, Nick Pelletier took 71 hours to swim the length of the lake.