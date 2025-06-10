The Da Vinci Code opens at Kelowna Actors Studio

Photo: Contributed Chris Derochie (Robert Langdon) & Amelia Sirianni (Sophie Neveu

Kelowna Actors Studio is presenting the stage adaptation of The Da Vinci Code, based on Dan Brown’s international novel.

Directed by Randy Leslie, the production invites audiences into a world of cryptic clues, sacred symbols, and centuries-old conspiracies.

“Bringing The Da Vinci Code to the stage is an exciting creative challenge,” says Leslie.

“This story is full of suspense and intrigue, and translating that to a live audience adds a level of intensity and immediacy you don’t get anywhere else."

The Da Vinci Code runs from June 11 to 29, with evening performances Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday matinees at 1 p.m..

Tickets are available now through the Kelowna Actors Studio Box Office, online at KelownaActorsStudio.com, or by calling (250) 862-2867.