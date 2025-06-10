Construction to begin shortly on new culinary art building at Okanagan College

Photo: GEC Architecture College issued building permit for culinary arts centre

Construction is set to begin in the new culinary arts centre building at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

The city late last week issued a building permit to the college valued at $43.7 million for construction of its food, wine and tourism centre.

While a ground breaking ceremony was held a year ago to signal the start of site preparation, actual construction couldn’t begin until the building permit was issued.

The four-storey, 5,652 square metre building will feature 10 classrooms, food labs, offices, a restaurant and student lounges.

The building is expected to be complete sometime next year. Once open, it’s expected to increase hospitality and tourism enrolment by 450 students and culinary programs by 125.

The building is also the centrepiece of the city’s bid to become Canada’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

The college received $51.8 million from the province for the project.