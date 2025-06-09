Council approves unusual rezoning of former Kelowna farmer's market site

Photo: Zeidler Architecture Council approved unusual rezoning request.

Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart called it one of the most unique rezoning applications she has seen during her time on council.

DeHart was referring to an application to “split-zone” the property at Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road that once served as the location for the Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafters Market.

Under the unusual zoning request, a portion of the property would be zoned Midtown Urban Centre and the other portion Midtown Urban Centre Rental Only.

In a separate application, planner Jason Issler says the property is going through a subdivision since it is presently attached to the main Orchard Park property.

The overall plan calls for two six-storey mixed-use commercial/residential buildings sitting atop a shared parking structure.

Commercial space would be available on the ground floor with residential above.

While full details won’t be divulged until the development application comes to council, the plan does envision 169 rental units on the northern portion of the property and 125 market condos on the southern portion.

And, while the property is situated on a Transit Oriented Corridor meaning no residential parking is required, plans do call for plenty of parking spaces.

Responding to questions about traffic in the area, Issler says the city is looking at the intersection as a result of the amount of development in the area.

“Being one of the busier intersections in the city, it is going to be seeing significant upgrades,” says Issler.

As part of the subdivision process, we are talking about (road)dedications and we are getting an additional right of way.

“We are anticipating double turn lanes on both Springfield and Dilworth, so there is going to be major intersection improvements.”

Issler expects those to be done within the next two years, long before occupancy of this particular development.

Council voted 6-2 to advance the project with councillors Cannan and Webber casting the lone dissenting votes.