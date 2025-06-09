Denim on the Diamond music festival moving to Waterfront Park

Photo: Denim on the Diamond Denim on the Diamond 2023 in City Park

Denim on the Diamond is on the move yet again.

The country-music festival announced Monday it is partnering with the Canadian Country Music Association for a two-day event Sept. 12 to 13 in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.

The festival will coincide with Country Music Week 2025 and Kelowna hosting the Canadian Country Music Awards on Sept. 13 at Prospera Place.

The Denim on the Diamond Star Showcase will see performances centred around the newly-renovated Island Stage.

“Fans can look forward to a dynamic mix of talented country artists, all just steps away from the heart of downtown Kelowna,” said event organizers.

Denim on the Diamond launched in 2018 at King’s Stadium downtown Kelowna, before outgrowing the venue and moving to City Park in 2023.

Fans interested in ticket information for the new event at Waterfront Park can sign up for updates online.