Grass fire erupts north of Kelowna's airport

Photo: Contributed A grass fire erupted just north of the Kelowna airport on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

Firefighters remain at the scene, putting water onto the smouldering ground.

While the fire has been knocked down, they will likely be working for some time on hot spots.

Both the Ellison and Kelowna fire departments are working the blaze.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a grass fire burning north of Kelowna’s airport.

Photos sent to Castanet show agricultural workers using hand tools and heavy equipment to battle the blaze.

Fire crews arrived after the photos were captured to take control of the fire. Passersby also jumped in to help contain the fire before firefighters made it to the scene at the Eldorado Ranch.

Crews are now dousing hot spots and mopping up after the flames.

ORIGINAL 5 p.m.

Fire crews are battling a grass fire just north of Kelowna’s airport.

The blaze is burning in a field just north of Old Vernon Road and the Kangaroo Creek Farm.

Firefighters are now at the scene and starting to manage the fire.

The fire is very near the site of another brush fire on Thursday.