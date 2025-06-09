RDCO cautions park users to be extra cautious as wildfire risk rises

Photo: RDCO Wildfire damaged trees being salvaged in Rose Valley Regional Park.

As the wildfire risk in the Kelowna area rises the Regional District of Central Okanagan is warning people they could face stiff fines for lighting up in area parks.

“With the hot and dry conditions we’re experiencing, the risk of wildfire is very real,” says Matt Hammond, manager of parks operations.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part by following the rules and staying vigilant. A single careless act, like a discarded cigarette, can have devastating consequences for our parks, wildlife and nearby communities. Fire safety and emergency preparedness is everyone’s responsibility.”

Open flames, smoking and vaping are not permitted at any time in RDCO regional or community parks. While propane barbecues are allowed, they must be attended at all times and kept away from any flammable materials.

The RDCO has permanent signs set up at park entrances warning of the bylaws and fire dangers but it is also using sandwich boards through the regional park system to remind visitors of the elevated fire hazard.

Fines for violating regional parks or RDCO community parks bylaws range from $50 to $2,000. Anyone who sees a fire in any park is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately to report it.

The current wildfire hazard rating is high in the Kelowna area. In other parts of the Kamloops Fire Centre, the risk is extreme.