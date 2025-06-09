'Your children deserve better:' KGH pediatricians speak out

Photo: Contributed FILE-KGH is experiencing a pediatric doctor shortage.

Kelowna pediatricians are calling on the province to implement changes at the hospital that will put an end to working conditions they say are not manageable or safe.

"What Kelowna needs is a new model of care, including pediatric intensive care, neonatal care, pediatric subspecialty, and surgical services," doctors Vanessa Bedard, Brianna Broussard, Kim Burrows, Candace Creighton, Dan Dobroskay, Mark Duncan, Rikash Jokhan, Alysha Mackenzie-Feder, Neelesh Ranchod, Sarah Riedlinger, Kate Runkle, Arend Strikwerda, and Shannon Wires said in a joint statement distributed to media outlets Monday.

"We do not have adequate equipment, processes, or the expert staff that are required for high-quality, team-based care. This lack of resources is unfair to the children of the Interior Health region."

The doctors said in their statement that they foresaw the current Kelowna General Hospital pediatrics unit shutdown and tried unsuccessfully to prevent it.

"Now we need action and change. We need the Minister of Health, along with Interior Health, to act immediately to address this," doctors said.

"Raise your voice and tell your MLA and Interior Health that your children deserve better. Post your stories on social media and show health care leadership that this matters to you."

This is the first time pediatricians have spoken out about their plight — a situation that's garnered a great deal of attention since late last month when Interior Health said they were closing the unit for at least six weeks, starting May 26 due to a doctor shortage.

At the time they had said that there were only six pediatricians on staff of the 12 funded. With at least 100 shifts unfilled for the month of June, the decision was made to close the unit and preserve the well-being of the child specialists who were stretched too thin.

The doctors also used their statement to offer further clarity about what pediatricians are facing on any given workday, noting they are expected to care for many sick kids across multiple areas of the hospital simultaneously. This could include the children’s ward, children in the ER, labour and delivery, neonatal intensive care, and children in the adult ICU—all at the same time.

"Today, there are only four pediatricians and one newborn specialist working at KGH. At baseline, there should be 12," doctors said.

"The current team continues to work 24 hours a day to keep the neonatal intensive care unit open so the smallest and sickest babies in our region continue to receive care."

They took issue with the notion that Interior Health has indicated a nationwide shortage of pediatricians led to this lack of service providers and said KGH, in particular, struggles to attract and retain pediatricians "because the pediatric program has been so severely and chronically under-resourced."

"Seven pediatricians resigned from KGH in 2023," doctors said.

"Many of them still work and live in Kelowna. More than half of these pediatricians signaled to IH administration that their decision was impacted by the longstanding lack of resources and difficult work environment. Little has changed since then, and it is an ongoing barrier to recruiting and retaining pediatricians to work in our beautiful community."

For many years, pediatricians have pleaded with the leadership at KGH and Interior Health to address the severe shortage of pediatric resources.

"Pediatricians, often working by themselves, are expected to care for many sick kids across multiple areas of the hospital simultaneously," doctors said.

"This could include the children’s ward, children in the ER, labour and delivery, neonatal intensive care, and children in the adult ICU—all at the same time. This is not manageable or safe for one pediatrician to do."

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown acknowledged some of what the pediatricians said in a recent interview.

“I have heard those concerns. Some of them, I've heard, related to culture and other to workloads and we take those very seriously,” Brown said.

“We had started to do some planning around what the resources need to look like in Kelowna because we know we have a growing population, and with that comes growth in children's care that's needed.

Last week, she said, a plan was submitted to the Ministry of Health. A plan that had been in the works long before the doctor shortfall prompted the unit closure.

There was work to address pediatric department needs underway, but the recent shortage created greater urgency on finishing the report.

"Certainly this concern has forced me to get that work done much faster in these recent weeks, because I do realize, in listening to the physicians, what their concerns are about resources."

Currently the focus is "doing everything they can" to bring in ample support and some of that is from pre-existing staff.

As of last week there had been seven children in need of monitoring transferred to other health authority hospitals that still have a pediatrics unit open.