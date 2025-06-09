Couple from Vancouver shaken up after attempted carjacking in Kelowna

Photo: File photo A Vancouver woman says a man attacked her husband, trying to drag him out of his SUV at a Kelowna intersection on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A couple who live in Vancouver but visit Kelowna frequently is shaken up after a violent incident during their last trip to the city last Friday.

Dori and Rolf Kaplun claim they were almost the victims of a carjacking.

Dori said they were driving northbound on Harvey Avenue around 4:30 p.m., and were waiting at the red light to turn left onto Gordon Drive when a man attacked her husband.

“He first smashed against the window and my husband and I thought, just a regular panhandler and he was walking by. And then he turned and smashed the window and grabbed open the door and then started screaming at my husband.”

She said the man threatened to kill Rolf and then started hitting him.

“My husband was trying to close the car door. He was kicking at his arm. We were in an SUV, so his kick wasn’t high enough to actually get my husband’s arm,

“It was very very frightening.”

She reached over and leaned on the car’s horn to alert people nearby. That’s when other drivers came to the couple’s rescue.

“We would like to thank the four gentlemen who assisted us on Friday,” said Dori in an email to Castanet.

“These four people. One in front of us, the guy beside us and two behind us got out and chased him down the median.”

Dori, Rolf and the other drivers got back in their vehicles and drove away when the light turned green but the Kapluns pulled over when it was safe and reported the incident to the Kelowna RCMP.

She was upset that officers had not followed up with her by Sunday to let her know if the suspect had been apprehended. She wanted to get the word out in case the man posed a danger to someone else.

He did not appear to be a street-entrenched individual.

“We see homeless in Vancouver all the time, panhandlers and people on drugs. We see that all the time so we kind of know what to expect. He didn’t appear that way. It was almost like maybe he was something else, like schizophrenic, off meds or something.”

The Kapluns, who are in their 60s, grew up in Kelowna. They are retired snowbirds who divide their time between Vancouver and California.

They will be making sure to lock their car doors from now on, regardless of where they are driving.

“We are saddened that the safe and sleepy town of our youth has changed so dramatically,” wrote Dori. “But (we) are heartened that four strangers were willing to risk their own safety and assist us. We would love to thank these gentlemen personally.”