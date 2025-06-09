Okanagan temperatures forecast to cool slightly by the weekend 

Cindy White

Daytime highs in the 30s C are expected to continue through Wednesday across the Okanagan, but it’s not expected to be quite as hot as it was on the weekend.

“We’re still going to be under this strong ridge of high pressure that is going to be bringing hot temperatures for Monday and into Tuesday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

Monday’s highs are forecast to reach 33 C in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton and up to 36 C in Osoyoos. On Tuesday, highs will be right around 30 C and it could be about a degree warmer on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will range from 14 C in the north and central Okanagan, to 17 C in the South Okanagan to start the week.

On Thursday, temperatures will return near normal for this time of year, with highs near 23 C.

We likely won’t see much relief from the dry conditions that have hovered over the region since the start of the month.

“There is going to be some instability with the change,” said Dickinson. “So we could see a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and maybe even a risk of a thunderstorm as well.”

The wildfire danger rating is on the rise, with conditions ranging from moderate in the Kelowna area, to high in the South Okanagan, with pockets of extreme risk around Kamloops. Merritt and Princeton.

The forecast calls for the slight chance of showers to continue on Friday. Highs will be near 24 C.

Saturday should be partly cloudy with highs of 25 C.

