Kelowna athletes win outstanding female and male awards at high school provincial track & field championships

Photo: Verena Stroda Lily Stroda of OKM and Ryan Lofstrom of KSS were named most outstanding athletes at the 2025 BC School Sports track & field provincial championships.

A pair of Kelowna athletes are coming home with multiple medals from the BC School Sports 2025 Track & Field Provincial Championships.

Both Lily Stroda of Okanagan Mission Secondary School and Ryan Lofstrom of Kelowna Secondary School were also recognized as the outstanding female and male athletes in the competition.

Stroda captured four gold medals in the heptathlon, long jump, high jump and 100m hurdles. The 16-year-old posted a personal best in the hurdles of 14.26 seconds, just shy of the B.C. high school championship record. Her time also pushed her into the 21st spot worldwide.

Lofstrom was the fastest competitor on the men’s side, winning both the 100m and the 200m.

Fellow KSS Athlete Zander Van Zyl received a bronze medal for his performance in the senior men’s shot put.

Stroda and teammate Caitlin Peever, who finished 5th in the 100m, scored enough points to claim the overall senior girls team award for OKM.