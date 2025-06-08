Quartet of Canadian musicians including Murray McLauchlan and Cindy Church brings farewell tour to the Southern Interior 

Photo: Shantero Productions Lunch at Allen's brings its farewell tour to Kelowna, Oliver, Kamloops and Vernon.

A quartet of Canadian songwriting and singing powerhouses who formed a unique partnership more than 20 years ago will be bringing their farewell tour to the Southern Interior.

Murray McLauchlan, Marc Jordan, Ian Thomas and Cindy Church are taking their quarter Lunch at Allen’s on a farewell tour, which began in Atlantic Canada last October, and wraps up in the Okanagan.

McLauchlan, Thomas and Jordan have penned hits for the likes of Cher, Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt and Josh Groban, while finding their own success, including McLauchlan’s iconic Farmer’s Song. Church has gained national acclaim as one of the best singers in Canada and has been nominated for multiple June Awards.

Lunch at Allen’s was meant to be a one-off, eight-date tour back in 2004, but has morphed into more than two decades of camaraderie as they performed across Canada, from coast to coast. The Farewell tour will play four dates in the Southern Interior later this month.

Lunch at Allen’s plays the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, June 21; the Venables Theatre in Oliver on June 22; Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on June 23 and wrap things up with a show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 24.

Reserved seating tickets for Lunch At Allen’s ... Farewell Tour! are $77.00 (plus tax, facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply). Showtime is 7:30 p.m.