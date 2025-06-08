Motionball Marathon of Sport returns to Kelowna this September to champion Inclusion through sport

Madison Reeve

Motionball Marathon of Sport is returning to Kelowna’s City Park for its 13th year in a row.

Participants will rotate through a variety of team-based sports — including soccer, football, volleyball, and ultimate frisbee.

The event supports the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, and registration is now open here.

Each team will consist of 10 participants and be joined by one or two local Special Olympics athletes. Teams are encouraged to raise a minimum of $1,600 to help reach the $150,000 fundraising goal for this year’s event.

“It's a ton of fun. There is going to be roughly 500 people joining us this year, and essentially what it is... teams of ten people are aligned with a Special Olympic athlete to join them as teammates, and every 20 minutes you play a different sport, so it's kind of like elementary school fun day, but for adults,” said Derek Fuhr, volunteer event director.

Fuhr says the goal this year is to have 40 teams registered.

“We are about a quarter of the way there already, we are excited about that, but there is still lots of room for people to get involved,” he said.

Volunteers are also needed for the event.

To register, donate, or learn more, visit motionball.com/kelowna.