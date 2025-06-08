Vandalism in Glenmore leaves car owner 'crushed', multiple items stolen

Photo: Facebook Key marks cover the side of Brittney Lynn’s car after it was vandalized outside her home in Glenmore on Friday.

A Glenmore resident is speaking out after discovering her car had been vandalized early Friday morning, calling the experience both 'crushing' and 'unnecessary.'

Brittney Lynn shared the incident on the Glenmore Community Facebook page Friday morning, detailing the damage done to her vehicle overnight.

“Some lovely humans decided to key my vehicle pretty badly, break a window, pull all the knobs off the stereo — and leave them, for whatever reason,” Lynn wrote in the post.

“They also took a few meaningless things like sunglasses, a box, reusable bags… but honestly, I’m more crushed about the keying. So unnecessary,'' she said.

Lynn tells Castanet the vehicle was parked near her home off Valley Road when the vandalism occurred.

Lynn said she discovered the damage early in the morning and immediately contacted police — but her interaction left her frustrated.

“I didn’t even speak to a real person,” she said. “I was directed to an online portal where I filled out a form.''

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP.