Crash near Kelowna airport slows Highway 97 traffic Saturday

A three-vehicle crash near Kelowna International Airport is slowing traffic Saturday morning.

The crash occurred some time before 11 a.m. on Highway 97 at Airport Way.

Passing motorist Clarence Johnson said the crash involved three vehicles, and a single southbound lane of Highway 97 has been closed as a result.

While southbound traffic is still getting through, Johnson says traffic has begun to back up behind the crash.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.