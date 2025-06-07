Central Okanagan Hospice to hold butterfly release event

Photo: COHA The Butterfly Effect on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Falcon Ridge Farms (579 Rifle Road, Kelowna)

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is inviting the community to The Butterfly Effect on June 14, at Falcon Ridge Farms.

This event at 579 Rifle Road brings people of all ages together to honour and remember loved ones by releasing butterflies in their memory.

Each butterfly is released to honour and remember a loved one. With 65 percent already sold, COHA encourages people to reserve theirs soon.

“The Butterfly Effect is a quiet, powerful reminder of how love lives on,” says Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA.

“Every butterfly released is a shared expression of remembrance and resilience. Whether you're joining us to honour someone close to you or simply to support others on their grief journey, this event offers a meaningful pause in the rush of daily life.”

Butterflies are available for $55 each or 3 for $150, with proceeds directly supporting COHA’s no-cost grief and bereavement programs for individuals and families across the Central Okanagan.

The evening will also feature live music, a family activity area, refreshments, and the opportunity to leave notes on the onsite memory wall.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating and dress for the weather.

For more information or to reserve your butterfly, click here.