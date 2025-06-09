Bright Jenny Coffee opens new Glenmore location, will soon have three shops in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Bright Jenny Coffee Roasters has opened a new cafe in Glenmore, marking another step in the brand’s growth across the city.

The newest shop, located at 210-1970 Kane Road, officially opened last week.

Bright Jenny began as a small operation at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market, where David Upshaw first sold coffee under the name Canoe Coffee Roasters.

In 2018, the company opened its first cafe on Laurel Avenue, which is set to close in July.

Currently, Bright Jenny has a second cafe on Kirschner Road, which opened in 2023.

With the Glenmore shop now open and a Lakeshore Road location set to launch in August, Bright Jenny will soon have a total of three permanent cafes in Kelowna.

There's also a Bright Jenny caravan now serving travellers at Kelowna International Airport.

David co-owns Bright Jenny with his partner, Jen Upshaw.

“He casually built a coffee empire without ever tooting his own horn,” Jen wrote in an Instagram post. “He is the man behind the Bright Jenny magic.”

Barista Bridget Jolly says the cafe’s success is rooted in its commitment to quality and community.

“I think it’s a blend of doing the third-wave coffee right. We’ve got our roasting down. We’ve got a good team in there making good-tasting coffees, and I think it’s also the community... the environment that we have here that the baristas and the customers build together.”

The new Glenmore cafe has already seen a warm welcome from locals.

“We get a lot of people telling us how exciting it is that they live closer to this one,” Jolly added. “So I’m really excited to have a new community of regular cafe-goers.”