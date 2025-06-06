Residents to move into new Kelowna tiny home project this month

Rob Gibson

More temporary housing for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness has been opened in Kelowna.

B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon was joined by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and other mayors and dignitaries Friday for the official opening of Balsam Place at 3199 Appaloosa Rd.

"We started at an agreement on a simple principle, which is every single person, no matter what their status is, no matter their income or status deserves to have a roof over their heads," Kahlon said.

It took less than a year for the 60 tiny homes to come together. This batch was built by Penticton's Greyback Industries for less money than the last set of tiny homes purchased by the city.

The Appaloosa Rd. homes are the last 60 of a 180-home deal between the province and city of Kelowna. The first two developments were STEP Place, next to the tent city, and Trailside on Highway 97.

“We’re making meaningful progress addressing homelessness in Kelowna and throughout B.C.,” Kahlon said.

Each temporary home at Balsam Place includes a private entrance, bed, desk, mini fridge, heating and air conditioning, and storage space. The site also provides shared areas for dining, lounging and laundry, as well as access to overdose-prevention services, care professionals, and support and safety services.

“Through our first two HEARTH sites, we have already helped more than 60 people transition into housing. With Balsam Place, we are helping even more individuals take the next step on their path out of homelessness, while also working to create a safer, healthier community for everyone,” said mayor Dyas.

Not everyone is happy about the project. Residents of Appaloosa Rd. and one who lives near the Stephen Village supportive housing building showed up to try and have their voices heard.

"Nobody's answered anything that makes me feel any safer for my three daughters or my wife or anybody else to walk the neighbourhood," says Mike Johnson, who lives on Appaloosa Rd.

Tyler Zeeman has been calling for changes in his area around the Stephen Village facility near Orchard Plaza.

"A Steven Village resident pry barred our front door, Christmas Eve, broke into our building, we've had their residents pleasuring themselves on the sidewalks, fights, stabbings, you name it, it's happening," said Zeeman.

Residents in the Appaloosa Rd. neighbourhood have been invited for a tour of the facility later this month before the first resident move on June 23.