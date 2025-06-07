BC Health Minister addresses Kelowna hospital staff shortage

Photo: Interior Health The in-patient pediatric unit at KGH has closed for six weeks due to doctor shortage.

B.C.'s health minister touted a new $5 million healthcare worker recruitment program as one step in fixing staffing issues in the province, like what has been seen at Kelowna General Hospital.

During an announcement about the new American healthcare worker recruitment initiative Friday, Health Minister Jodie Osborne addressed the staffing shortage at KGH, which has led to a six-week closure of the hospital's 10-bed inpatient general pediatrics unit.

“This [closure] enables the pediatricians who do work at KGH to be able to stay focused on those urgent cases and to do the work that they have to do, while Kelowna General Hospital and Interior Health continue to attract and recruit new pediatricians,” Osborne said.

“I'm happy to say that there are several pediatricians who are coming online, so that will help to stabilize the unit.”

As a result of the pediatric unit's closure, there have been seven transfers out to hospitals in the Interior Health network.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown told Castanet Thursday that a new pediatrician is starting at KGH this summer, while two others are expected to join in September, along with three other associate physicians.

“Interior Health is working with the physicians at Kelowna General Hospital to listen to their concerns, understand their concerns and to do everything they can to support physicians and ensure that the programs and services are in place during this time, which is very, very challenging for physicians and healthcare workers at Kelowna General, not to mention of course, the people and families in Kelowna,” Osborne said Friday.

Brown said Thursday that Interior Health had sent a report that day to the ministry, outlining “the immediate pieces that need to be done” at KGH. Osborne said Friday that she has yet to read the new report, but she has recently spoken directly with Brown about the issue.

“I just want to place this in the context of the global healthcare worker shortage that we are seeing, and that's exactly why we're here today, talking about how we are attracting new physicians to come from the U.S. to practice here in British Columbia, because we know that shortages like these are seeing impacts in communities just like Kelowna,” Osborne said.

She reiterated that families in Kelowna shouldn't hesitate to bring children who need medical attention to Kelowna General Hospital.