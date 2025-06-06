UBC Okanagan celebrates largest grad class in school history

Photo: UBC Okanagan It's grad week at UBC Okanagan.

More than 2,600 students are graduating at UBC Okanagan this week, the largest grad class since the school opened in 2005.

“Graduation is always exciting, but here at UBC Okanagan, where we’re a close-knit community, it’s truly special,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBCO principal and deputy vice-chancellor.

When the campus opened its doors in 2005, there were 3,500 students. That has now grown to 12,000 across 137 programs.

Grad ceremonies ran Thursday and Friday.

Melanie Dickie was granted the Governor General Gold Medal for Academic Excellence, one of the school’s top three academic awards.

Dickie received her doctorate in biology after conducting years of research with UBCO’s Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab. The medal is awarded annually to the student with the highest academic standing graduating from a master’s or doctoral program.

Mihai Covaser was given the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation, which is bestowed on a graduating student who demonstrates academic merit and contribution to the life of the university and their community.

Covaser graduated from UBCO with a Bachelor of Arts double major in Philosophy, Political Science and Economics, and French.

Born in Bucharest, his family moved to Canada when he was young, eventually relocating to West Kelowna. Covaser graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2021 as class valedictorian with a dual dogwood diploma in French immersion.

Samantha Krieg won the Dr. Gordon Springate Sr. Award in Engineering.

Named for the electrical engineer and educator, this donor-funded award is presented annually to a School of Engineering graduate who has demonstrated a material contribution to their community outside of their program.

She’s now off to embark on her doctoral studies in structural engineering at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Heads of Graduating Class

University of BC Medal in Arts: Mihai Covaser

University of BC Medal in Education: tum Marchand

University of BC Medal in Engineering: Conor Manahan

University of BC Medal in Fine Arts: Cady Gau

University of BC Medal in Human Kinetics: Simoné Kruger

University of BC Medal in Management: Shelby Frederick

University of BC Medal in Media: Juan Ablan

University of BC Medal in Nsyilxcn Language: Skye Fay

University of BC Medal in N?e?kepmx Language: Sunshine O’Donovan

University of BC Medal in Nursing: Mackenzie Themens

University of BC Medal in Science: Zahra Kagda