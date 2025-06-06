Kelowna man arrested in connection to two break-and-enters

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection with two separate break-and-enter incidents that occurred earlier this week.

Adam James Hillner, 44, has been charged with break and enter of a home following an incident on the morning of Sunday, June 1, in the 600 block of Okanagan Boulevard.

According to the homeowner, a man broke into the residence while he and his wife were away at a wedding from Wednesday through Sunday.

The couple came home to find their door had been pried open, with multiple items stolen.

Hillner was allegedly captured on surveillance cameras entering the home at 6:15 a.m.

Through the surveillance video, police say they were able to identify Hillner.

When officers arrested him for the Okanagan Boulevard break-in, he was found in possession of an e-bike that police say is linked to a separate garage break-and-enter in the 800 block of Fuller Avenue.

He has also been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

“This type of investigation highlights our detachment’s commitment to targeting recurring property theft,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

“The RCMP encourages all residents to report incidents of theft by calling the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300."