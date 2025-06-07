Complex care spaces in Kelowna expected to be built by 2028

Photo: BC Housing Complex care units will be built on this location in 2028

The complex care housing project announced in Kelowna last year will not open until 2028, the province says.

It’s been just over a year since development of the 20-unit facility was announced without a projected completion date. The Ministry of Health said this week the project continues to move forward, with an expected opening date now identified.

“BC Housing and Interior Health are currently collaborating on building design,” ministry officials said in an emailed statement.

“Building new housing takes time, and it’s important to ensure these building are well-designed to meet the needs of residents and the staff that will be working at the sites.”

Complex-care housing is voluntary and “person-centered” and allows people to live at the facility for as long as they need the care.

“This is not bed-based treatment for addictions — complex care care housing is designed to bring services to individuals who are at risk of homelessness, and people who were maybe cycling through episodic homelessness,” Jennifer Whiteside, then the minister of mental health and addictions, said last April.

The facility in Kelowna will be built on Pacific Avenue and the city’s contribution is the $4 million plot of land where it will be built. When all is said and done it will result in 20 additional complex care spaces and 20 supportive housing units, Mayor Tom Dyas said.

He mentioned recently that the city had yet to receive a development permit or an application to look at moving that project forward, and the lack of information was “concerning.”

The province said more information will be available as the project moves through the City of Kelowna’s municipal development process.